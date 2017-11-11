Sam Underhill makes Twickenham debut to remember but Eddie Jones' side misfire in victory over Argentina

England got their autumn international campaign off to winning start with a 21-8 victory over Argentina, but it was not the polished performance that the hosts had demanded for in the lead up to the game.

With Owen Farrell and Maro itoje rested, Eddie Jones gave chances to a few squad members with a point to prove, such as Exeter centre Henry Slade and Saracens lock George Kruis.

However, it was the Bath flanker Sam Underhill who impressed early on, and nerves soon settled when Wasps No 8 Nathan Hughes crashed over.

However, by that point Mike Brown had already left the field with a head injury caused in an aerial collision with Joaquin Tuculet that led to a 10-minute sin-binning for the Argentine full-back.

England had to wait for their second try, with replacement Semesa Rokoduguni going over 12 minutes from time, and 11 points from George Ford helped seal the win despite a late Nicolas Sanchez consolation try.

