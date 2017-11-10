Sam Underhill promoted to defensive captain as Paul Gustard aims to make England 'bulletproof'
In his quest to make England “bulletproof” before Rugby World Cup 2019, Paul Gustard has had no qualms with making 21-year-old Sam Underhill one of two defensive captains for the opening autumn international against Argentina.
Underhill, making his first home start, will wear seven at Twickenham after a string of muscular, industrious displays for Bath this season. The former Osprey has made 90 tackles over six Premiership and Champions Cup appearances, but it is the quality as well as the quantity of his output that has impressed Gustard.
“What we expect from Sam is a dominant performance,” said England’s defence coach. “He’s a physical player. He has stopping power, if you like. He can hit people backwards and take momentum away from the attack.
“He’s one of these guys who has really good timing. He’s nicely balanced, his feet are in good positions when he organises himself to tackle effectively. His head is in tight, his arms are in tight. But he’s got intent. It’s all well and good having good technique, but you’ve got to want to stop somebody with force. He prides himself on that.
“I think from what we’ve seen from him over the last year and a half while he’s been playing in Wales is that this has actually been a consistent pattern of behaviour in his games. We expect that to go up another level.”
Having seen England concede 59 points to the Pumas over two victories on the June tour, Gustard has saddled Underhill and Bath club mate Jonathan Joseph with extra responsibility. Argentina’s penchant of pouncing on turnover ball is a particular concern.
“Sam will be a defensive leader for us this weekend. It’s important that he stamps some authority in that area through action and direction. Out wide, we’ve earmarked JJ to coordinate things in transition. They score 78 per cent of their tries from unstructured play so we need to be good with that.
“Sam wants [the role]. He prides himself on his defensive ability, people can lead through two things – through action or through voice. He’s not a [James] Haskell in terms of how he talks, thankfully, as there’s a bit of air space for other people, but his action is excellent.
“You ask people to hit, he hits, you ask people to contest, he contests, you ask people to get off the line, he gets off the line. People see that behaviour in him and they have respect for him because they’ve been hit by him, they’ve seen him hit or they’ve watched him in training.”
Unconcerned by Underhill’s youth, Gustard went on to praise the former England Under-18 captain, as one of “a new breed of athlete” in the senior squad. Clearly, the back-rower will be a central component of his wider aim.
“We want to have the best defence in the world,” Gustard added. “Whatever percentage increase that equates to, I don't care. I want the best defence in the world and I've told that to Eddie and told that to the team.
“Going into the World Cup, we need to be bulletproof, trusting each other, have confidence, be adaptable, be confrontational and be able to absorb pressure when our attack isn't firing to make sure the scoreboard isn't racking up against us.
“We’ve still got a bit to go. We’ve conceded some cheap tries. You can go back to the Six Nations – conceding against Italy after they hit the post. We learned a lesson about organisation around the goal post.
“The tries from nothing are frustrating. It’s the ones in multi-phase defence that we need to close down. Most tries are conceded in the first three phases of play so there’s a big emphasis on limiting those. We’ve got a few tactical plans in place.”
Gustard also confirmed that Tom Curry’s dislocated wrist, which sees the Sale Shark drop off the bench and replaced by Exeter Chief Sam Simmonds, had occured during Thursday’s morning session at Pennyhill Park.
“It’s unfortunate - an innocuous kind of injury, really. He was contesting for the ball and got his arm caught. The outcome is the outcome, unfortunately. With that, there is a great opportunity for Sam Simmonds. He’s been exciting this season and last season. It’s his birthday today (Friday), so what better gift to be given that a potential first cap?”
There was no doubt in Gustard’s mind that Curry would return to compete for further international honours at the end of what is forecast to be a 12-week lay-off - not least because of some diligent home improvements.
“It was just a freak accident,” he said. “For two weeks, Tom has been training brilliantly. He’s a resilient young man. Almost an hour afterwards he said he’s going to have the best squat in the competition.
“Nineteen year-olds have changed. I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago about this house he’s buying. He was telling me about this room he’s got and how excited he is to move there. I thought he was going to say he was going to turn it into a cinema room or man cave.
“Then he started telling me how he’s going to have loads of matts, balls and stretching bands. I thought: ‘Sh*t, 19 year olds have changed’.
“He’s dedicated to the game. He will use this time over the next 10 or 12 weeks to improve. We’ll assist him as much as possible. Part of my remit is to look after the back-row players. I spend quite a bit of time with Tom. I’ll be up there to see him in his stretching room.”