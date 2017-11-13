Sam Warburton on track to recover from neck surgery for January return
Wales star Sam Warburton says he has had "no hiccups so far" in his recovery from neck surgery.
The twice British and Irish Lions captain remains on course for a return to action in January. Wales open their NatWest 6 Nations campaign against Scotland on February 3.
Warburton has not played so far this season after the recurrence of a long-standing neck injury meant an operation was deemed necessary.
"I had the operation six weeks ago now, and it is a four-month return to play, which is January," he told Press Association Sport.
"The rehab is going smoothly so far, so all good.
"I've had no hiccups so far. It was quite a straightforward operation. People hear the words 'neck operation' and they wave the red flag.
"It wasn't as invasive as perhaps other neck operations where there are disc replacements or they do a stabilisation. It was in the neck, but it was through a nerve. I wasn't too worried about it, and the operation went smoothly."
Flanker Warburton, 29, has had a number of injuries and operations throughout his stellar playing career, but he added: "It is part of playing at seven.
"Seven and 12 are statistically the positions where you have the most contacts and most injuries. I quickly realised that - it is part of the nature of the position.
"You are a little bit down at the start for a week or two, but as soon as you are back in the gym and you can see yourself improving again, it is really exciting working back towards the goal of playing."
Speaking at a launch release of this year's Lions' New Zealand tour DVD - British & Irish Lions: Uncovered - in Cardiff, Warburton also voiced his admiration for Wales' performance in their autumn series opener against Australia two days ago.
Although Wales lost 29-21, a shift of tactical emphasis that saw them field two midfield playmakers, plus parading three Test debutants - Owen Watkin, Leon Brown and Sam Cross - made it an otherwise satisfactory evening.
"I was really pleased," he said. "We had 12 line breaks in the game, which is an incredible amount to have. It was a great start.
"There were perhaps a few too many handling errors, but I guess it is like changing your golf swing. You are not going to win the Masters straightaway, you are going to need a few more games and weeks to work on and tweak what you are doing.
"There are a good crop of young guys coming through. Two years out from the World Cup is a perfect time to blood the young players."
Four months on from the Lions' drawn Test series against the world champion All Blacks, Warburton praised the public's acknowledgement of their achievement.
"At the time, as players, you were disappointed because you were desperate to get the win, but people have been so nice and complimentary since we came home," he said.
"As players, we didn't exceed our own expectations, but we probably exceeded a lot of other people's expectations, particularly after the first Test loss.
"As players, you are always seeking that win, but the fact that everybody has been so positive about the tour, you get satisfaction out of that.
"In four years' time, when the Lions go to South Africa, people have already got a bit of excitement about that. Hopefully, it will be another successful trip.