Sami Hyppia - Liverpool captaincy elevated Steven Gerrard to a different level

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who enjoyed a storied 17-year career at the Merseyside club, became the player he was after taking up the Liverpool captaincy, says former Finland international Sami Hyppia.

The defender, who spent ten years at Liverpool between 1999 and 2009, was the captain of the side from the start of the 2002-03 season till October 2003 when Steven Gerrard succeeded him in the role.

Hyppia, whose performances markedly dipped during his spell as the captain, claims to be relieved when the responsibility was taken off him and opined that Gerrard was well suited for the role.

"I am that kind of person who takes defeats personally. So when I was the captain, the burden was even more," Hyppia told Goal on the sidelines of a 'meet-and-greet' event at COURTS Megastore in Singapore. "I had a tough period before I gave the armband to Gerrard. It was a relief for me that the burden was off my shoulders.

