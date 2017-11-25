Sami Hyypia - Exciting Liverpool won't let you fall asleep

Former Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia feels that the exciting brand of football that Jurgen Klopp has gotten his team to play guarantees entertainment for the fans, never giving them a boring moment.

Klopp's Liverpool team have been impressive in attack recently, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho making for a quick and formidable attack force.

"Jurgen Klopp is German and he likes to play high tempo and high pressing game. It is very interesting to see," Hyypia told Goal on the sidelines of a meet-and-greet event at the COURTS Megastore in Singapore. "You won't fall asleep when you watch Liverpool.

"It is exciting to see them creating so many chances."

However, the Finn had a word of warning for Klopp, who has seen his side throw away leads and defend suicidally with the 3-3 draw during midweek against Sevilla in the Champions League a case in point. The Spaniards fought back to equalise after initially going three goals down, highlighting the defensive frailties of Klopp's team.