Sammy Ameobi ends ten-month goal drought to lead Bolton past Sheffield Wednesday

The 25-year-old scored his first goal since December 2016 to help the Wanderers pick up their first win of the season against Carlos Carvalhal’s men

Sammy Ameobi scored his first goal in ten months to help Bolton Wanderers secure their first win of the season in a 2-1 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday in an English Championship game on Saturday.

The Anglo-Nigerian last found the back of the net in December 2016 in the Whites' 4-0 thrashing of Gillingham and ended his drought to help his side secure all three points.

The former Newcastle United winger opened the scoring for the hosts in the tenth minute. After leaving his marker for dead, he unleashed an unstoppable effort past Joseph Wildsmith in the Sheffield goal.