Sammy Ameobi scores as Sunnderland hold Bolton Wanderers

The Anglo-Nigerian winger found the back of the net as his side were denied an away victory by Simon Grayson's men in an English second tier game

Sammy Ameobi was on target as Bolton Wanderers were held 3-3 by Sunderland in an English Championship encounter at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old fired the visitors in front in the 32nd minute but Gabon international Didier Ndong put Lewis Grabban through to level matters for the hosts.

In the 57th minute, Grabban put the hosts 2-1 up thanks to a Bryan Oviedo assist but Madine got the visitors' equalizer three minutes later.

Karl Henry gave Phil Parkinson's men the lead but a Patrick McNair's 79th-minute strike saved Simon Grayson's side from a home defeat.

Ameobi's goal was his third in last four games for the 22nd placed Trotters who have gathered a paltry 10 points from 15 league games.

Bolton will host Norwich in their next English Championship outing on October 4.