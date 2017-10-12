Sammy can have a big impact on Bolton Wanderers, says Shola Ameobi

The 25-year-old had been sidelined with injury since July and the Super Eagles forward believes his return can revitalise the Whites

Shola Ameobi believes his younger brother Sammy can have a huge impact for Bolton Wanderers this season following his return from injury.

The Anglo-Nigerian joined the Macron Stadium giants on a permanent basis this summer following a successful six-month loan spell that helped them secure promotion to the English Championship.

And the Notts County striker believes the return of his brother can prove pivotal for Phil Parkinson’s men in their bid to return to the top flight of English football.

“Technically he’s brilliant,” Shola told Sky Sports.

“You can see the skill level he has. It’s immense for such a tall guy, the way he can move his feet.

“He’s coming to the stage in his career when he’s really finding himself.

“He understands what he has to do and what he is about and it has been fun to see that evolution from him.

“He’s very different to how I am! I wasn’t quite blessed with that ability.”

Shola also spoke of the pressure Sammy had to face because of the shadow he cast on him at Newcastle United.

“As a young kid, it was a big pressure for him to deal with having an older brother at a club,” he continued.

“He had to deal with that in his own way and I think he’s come out of that and shown what he can do now with his loan spell at Bolton last season.

“He’s really come into his own and I honestly feel if he gets a run of games, he can go do whatever he wants in the game,” he concluded.