Sammy Omollo: Posta Rangers still in KPL title race

Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has not given up hopes of winning his first Kenyan Premier League title with Posta Rangers.

Omollo who joined Posta Rangers last June has lost only two of his last six games since July 30, a result that leaves them third on the table behind Gor Mahia and Sofapaka.

But despite trailing league leaders, Gor Mahia by nine points, Posta Rangers’ boss is not throwing in the towel yet in the race for the top podium finish.

‘We are contenders for the league and we have the firepower to compete,” Omollo said after his side’s dramatic draw against Sofapaka in Narok over the weekend.

Posta Rangers dropped two crucial points against Sofapaka in the last minute after Umaru Kasumba canceled out the visitors' opener.

“Two dropped points, but we keep on fighting. We would have wished to get all the points after taking the lead.”

Posta Rangers will next take on Nakumatt FC on September 9 at Ruaraka Grounds.