Samoa captain adamant team never wanted handouts after England players vote against donating part of match fee

Samoa captain Chris Vui is adamant his team never wanted any handouts after England’s players decided against donating part of their match fee towards their opponents on Saturday.

England prop Mako Vunipola had suggested giving a portion of their £22,000 individual fee towards Samoa’s players, who will earn £650 from the game at Twickenham. The idea initially received widespread support within the squad, however the senior player group decided that a donation could have inflamed a delicate stand-off between the Samoa Rugby Union and World Rugby.

Dan Cole, the tighthead prop, also suggested that making a donation could have led to questions about the integrity of the fixture. With the SRU chairman and country’s prime minister declaring the union bankrupt, there remains a fundraising campaign in place on behalf of Samoa’s players.

Despite their dire financial situation, Vui, a second row who is one of four Bristol players starting against England, says that they are seeking neither pity nor charity. “It’s important we don't get that because we are here to play rugby,” he said. “We don’t want the Dan Coles to have to help.

“I think they (England) care. We are solely here to play rugby. It's not their problem to have to give us money. It's not their fault at all.

Samoa's players get paid a fraction of what England's do Credit: REUTERS