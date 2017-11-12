Samoa win was thrilling but Scotland need composure against All Blacks
Gregor Townsend’s first match at Murrayfield as national coach encapsulated the man in so many ways: Scotland were brilliant at times, but our high-risk game plan also came with a down side. Above all, as with Gregor when we played together, it was never boring.
For anyone who is tempted to moan about the way in which we leaked tries in the second half, I would urge them to think back to three years ago when we couldn’t beg a try. So often, being this expansive in attack brings with it defensive frailties, and so it was against Samoa, who were far better than many gave them credit for.
That said, if we got away with that lack of line-speed in defence against Samoa, no one thinks we will emerge unscathed against the All Blacks unless our defence improves immeasurably. In some ways it was good to get this game out of our system, and for some reason the Samoans always push us close. But the All Blacks will look at our performance and will know exactly how to attack us. They have big, powerful forwards who will smash into us around the fringes, where we were found lacking.
Unlike the Samoans, who attacked in ones or twos and looked for inspirational off-loads, the All Blacks will be patient and attack in waves, probing for cracks in our defences around the fringes. They are exceptional at turning the screw. It is not all bad news, though. Hamish Watson was exceptional, and of the turnovers he made, the hit he put in on Hisa Sasagi when he stripped the ball as the huge front-row forward went for the line was a bravura try-saving moment.
There were other really good signs. Debutant Darryl Marfo may have started the season as fourth-choice loosehead at Edinburgh, but he was solid in the scrum, while hooker George Turner was a riot of energy when he came on, and Jamie Bhatti really got stuck in.
The real standout was Stuart McInally, who deservedly got the man-of-the-match award for his two tries. It’s great to see the influence of Richard Cockerill showing with Scotland, not just in the excellent line-out contribution of Ben Toolis but mainly in the control and precision of our line-out drive. We have struggled to get much purchase here in the past, even under Vern Cotter, but against Samoa the Edinburgh forwards were outstanding at this aspect of the game and it was no coincidence that it was McInally who twice emerged with the ball.
The one thing we were missing against Samoa – apart from an aggressive fringe defence of course – was a ball-carrying No 8 who can make hard yards into heavy traffic and also be a link man between the pack and half-backs, as Welsh No 8 Taulupe Faletau did so superbly against Australia. I really rate both Ryan Wilson and John Barclay, and I like Barclay at blindside, but this is an area where we struggle. Just how much impact a big man with good carrying and distribution skills can make was shown by Cornell du Preez’s lovely inside pass for Peter Horne’s try. I am not suggesting Du Preez is the answer, but it is an area where Gregor would love to have more options.
Behind the scrum, however, things look good, especially in attack, where picking the Glasgow back division en masse bestowed purpose and cohesion.
Apart from the defensive lapses, our biggest issue is a tactical one – we simply do not kick enough, and will need to do so much more against the All Blacks. Sure, Finn Russell put in several grubber kicks to turn the Samoans, but I am talking about the long kicks from our own 22 that are intended to pin the All Blacks deep in their own territory. Gregor’s willingness to have a go, and for his sides to do the same, was evident against Samoa, but what we need now is composure and clearer thinking.
But if we can get the tactics right, do not shift the ball wide so quickly and are willing to have an extended kicking contest with the Kiwis, then we could do well. With the ball in hand, our backs looked good, with Huw Jones impressing and Lee Jones punching far above his weight. Russell and Ali Price are flatmates and great friends and that bond was evident on Saturday as both played with huge energy and inventiveness.
That said, while the All Blacks are there for the taking and we will do far better than many people think, I would be surprised if we emerged with a win.
I would love to be proved wrong.