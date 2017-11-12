Samoa win was thrilling but Scotland need composure against All Blacks

Gregor Townsend’s first match at Murrayfield as national coach encapsulated the man in so many ways: Scotland were brilliant at times, but our high-risk game plan also came with a down side. Above all, as with Gregor when we played together, it was never boring.

For anyone who is tempted to moan about the way in which we leaked tries in the second half, I would urge them to think back to three years ago when we couldn’t beg a try. So often, being this expansive in attack brings with it defensive frailties, and so it was against Samoa, who were far better than many gave them credit for.

That said, if we got away with that lack of line-speed in defence against Samoa, no one thinks we will emerge unscathed against the All Blacks unless our defence improves immeasurably. In some ways it was good to get this game out of our system, and for some reason the Samoans always push us close. But the All Blacks will look at our performance and will know exactly how to attack us. They have big, powerful forwards who will smash into us around the fringes, where we were found lacking.

Unlike the Samoans, who attacked in ones or twos and looked for inspirational off-loads, the All Blacks will be patient and attack in waves, probing for cracks in our defences around the fringes. They are exceptional at turning the screw. It is not all bad news, though. Hamish Watson was exceptional, and of the turnovers he made, the hit he put in on Hisa Sasagi when he stripped the ball as the huge front-row forward went for the line was a bravura try-saving moment.

Hamish Watson was exceptional Credit: REUTERS More