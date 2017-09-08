Sampdoria vs Roma postponed after weather alert

With an 'orange' weather alert issued in Genoa, the city council decided to call off Saturday's fixture against Eusebio Di Francesco's team

Roma's Serie A clash at Sampdoria has been postponed amid the threat of severe weather in Genoa on Saturday.

The decision to call the match off was taken by the city council after an 'orange' weather warning was issued.

Forecasts showed heavy rainfall in the area from 1400 local time, with the match at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris scheduled to kick off at 2045.

The news means Eusebio Di Francesco's squad will have extra time to prepare for the visit of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Roma also delivered an update on the fitness of new signing Patrik Schick, who would not have been in line to face his former club after scans on Friday revealed an oedema in his left quadriceps.

He will undergo further tests in the next two days.