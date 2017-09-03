Samuels warns Stokes to 'stay on the boundary'

West Indies' Marlon Samuels has advised England's Ben Stokes to "stay on the boundary" as the pair prepare to meet again this month.

There could be an entertaining subplot to England's limited-overs contests against West Indies after Marlon Samuels renewed verbal hostilities with old foe Ben Stokes.

Samuels was the subject of repeated sledging from all-rounder Stokes during England's tour of the Caribbean in 2015.

Their duel culminated in the veteran memorably getting his own back by ironically saluting his opponent after Stokes was dismissed in the second Test in Grenada.

A meeting in the decider of last year's World Twenty20 did not end well for the England man, either.

Samuels watched from the non-striker's end as Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes off Stokes in the last over to win the final in style.

Together with fellow veteran Chris Gayle, Samuels has been recalled to the Windies' squad for the lone Twenty20 and five subsequent one-day internationals this month.

And the 36-year-old did not miss an early opportunity to score points ahead of a new instalment in their entertaining rivalry.

"With me coming to England, he should stay on the boundary when I'm batting, as far away as possible," Samuels told the Guardian.

The two-time World T20 winner did suggest the forthcoming matches could pass more amicably, with one key condition.

"As long as he keeps quiet," Samuels said.

"I won't start anything, so if anything does happen, that means he has said something to me first. I'm going to come to England and be a good boy… at least for the start of it.

"He wanted to take me on a couple of years ago.

"He started something and I told him he better be prepared to finish it. But I saw him during the IPL this year and he didn't say anything. I hope he can continue on that path. If not, I have things in place."