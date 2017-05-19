San Antonio's Leonard questionable for game three against Warriors

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash against the Golden State Warriors.

Injured All-Star Kawhi Leonard remains in doubt as the San Antonio Spurs prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in game three of the Western Conference finals.

Leonard has been sidelined since reinjuring his left ankle when he came down on Zaza Pachulia's foot in game one of the NBA playoff series.

The MVP candidate also sat out Tuesday's 136-100 loss as the Spurs fell into a 2-0 hole and he is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash in San Antonio.

"It's still not ready," Leonard told reporters on Friday.

"It's just questionable for tomorrow [Saturday], I could be feeling way better, but we'll see tomorrow."

This will be the first home game of the series for the Spurs, and they have certainly shown this postseason they can win at home without Leonard as they handed the Houston Rockets a 39-point loss in game six of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Leonard was named first-team All-NBA on Thursday.