San Marino vs Northern Ireland: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Northern Ireland can take a step closer to securing a World Cup qualification play-off spot when they play San Marino in Serravalle on Friday.

The Green and White Army are second in Group C - five points behind leaders Germany - and they will hope to strengthen their grip on the position with a clash against third-place Czech Republic coming on September 4.

Michael O'Neill's side won 4-0 in the corresponding fixture in Belfast last October and they will be confident in the build-up having won their last three games, including victories over Norway and Azerbaijan.

Game San Marino vs Northern Ireland Date Friday, September 1 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by online stream using Sky Go or Now TV.

In the US, the match will not be available to watch live on television, but it will be available to stream online with the Fox Soccer Match Pass.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position San Marino players Goalkeepers Manzaroli, Muraccini, A. Simoncini Defenders Cevoli, D. Simoncini, Biordi, Cesarini, Vitaoli, Grandoni, Palazzi, D'addario, Bonini Midfielders Tosi, Gasperoni, Battistini, Golinucci, Berretti, Cervellini Forwards Stefanelli, Bernardi, Tomassini, Rinaldi, Berardi

Novara goalkeeper Elia Benedettini has not been released for the latest squad because the Serie B side's first-choice shot-stopper, Lorenzo Montipo, has been called up to the Italy Under-21 team, meaning that they would not have had any available goalkeepers for the upcoming game against Parma.

That means the only professional player in the current squad is Filippo Berardi, who plays for Serie C team Juve Stabia. Interestingly, Adolfo Hirsch is one of many amateur players in the wider San Marino squad, but he has not been given permission to play by his employer.

Potential starting XI: A. Simoncini; Cesarini, Palazzi, Vitaioli, Bonini; Golinucci, Cervellini, Berretti, Tosi; Berardi, Rinaldi.

Position Northern Ireland players Goalkeepers Carroll, McGovern, Mannus, Peacock-Farrell Defenders Hughes, J. Evans, Brunt, C. McLaughlin, R. McLaughlin, Smith, Hodson, D. Lafferty, Thompson, Flanagan Midfielders Davis, McGinn, Norwood, C. Evans, Ferguson, Dallas, Paton, Lund Forwards K. Lafferty, Magennis, Washington, McCartan

Northern Ireland will be without Watford defender Craig Cathcart, who suffered a knee injury in the Hornets' Premier League game against Brighton last weekend. Cathcart has been replaced in the squad by Hearts full-back Michael Smith, while Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has also been called up and could win his first cap.

West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley has been ruled out due to a thigh injury, meaning that Michael O'Neill will be forced into making a number of changes at the back.

Potential starting XI: McGovern; Brunt, Evans, Hughes, C. McLaughlin; Davis, Norwood, Dallas, McGinn; Lafferty, Magennis.

