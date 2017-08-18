Is Sanchez another Sissoko? Tottenham record signings haven't always fared well

Davinson Sanchez is top of the list of Tottenham's record transfers, but not all of them have proved to be good pieces of business.

Tottenham have waited several weeks to make a splash in the transfer window and, on Friday, they did it in style.

Mauricio Pochettino's side smashed their transfer record to sign Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for a fee that could rise to €42million.

The 21-year-old won plenty of admirers for his form in the Eredivisie and Europa League last season, with Barcelona reportedly interested in the past, but spending such a sum on a relatively inexperienced defender still poses a risk – especially when you consider Spurs' success rate when it comes to big-money moves.

Too many of the biggest signings in their history have proved to be more of a famous flop than a fan favourite, although there are one or two gems in their top 10.

These are the names Sanchez has eclipsed to become Spurs' top transfer. Whether he can buck the trend remains to be seen...

MOUSSA SISSOKO: £31.5m from Newcastle United (August 2016)

Spurs finalised a then-record deal for Sissoko at 23.40 local time on August 31 last year. It's safe to say it was a last-ditch piece of business that smacked a little of desperation. So it has proved in the past year.

Sissoko's more powerful, direct-running approach seemed at odds with the style Pochettino has cultivated, and he only managed eight starts in the Premier League and one in European competition last season, despite his side's packed fixture schedule.

The France international has been linked with Turkish side Trabzonspor, but this week denied that he had agreed a move to any club.

ERIK LAMELA: £30m from Roma (August 2013)

Lamela has been more hit and miss than all-out flop during his four years in the Premier League.

Signed from Roma at the end of the transfer window, he missed most of his first season in England with a back injury and struggled to hit top gear in his second, despite making 46 appearances in total and scoring a memorable rabona goal against Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League.

Lamela began to show real signs of becoming a key player for Spurs in 2015-16 under Pochettino, but a hip problem sustained last October has kept the 25-year-old out of action ever since.

ROBERTO SOLDADO: £27m from Valencia (August 2013)

There was plenty of hype around Soldado when Spurs made him their record signing, using some of the funds earned from Gareth Bale's then-world-record move to Real Madrid.

Life at White Hart Lane started strongly for the man who had shone at Valencia, as he scored winning goals in his first two Premier League appearances and twice in a Europa League play-off win over Dinamo Tbilisi.

That was about as good as it got for Soldado. He managed only 12 more goals in a total of 76 appearances before being sold to Villarreal two years later in a cut-price deal. He joined Fenerbahce this month after two relatively successful years back in Spain.

SON HEUNG-MIN: £22m from Bayer Leverkusen (August 2015)

The first unquestionable 'hit' on the list, Son has established himself as a key part of Pochettino's plans and is one of the best pieces of transfer business for an English club in recent years.

The South Korea star scored 21 goals in all competitions last term, including six in five games in the FA Cup, despite not always earning a starting spot ahead of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

The only blot on the former Hamburg man's career so far is the fact that he is yet to win a trophy.

VINCENT JANSSEN: £17m from AZ (July 2016)

Janssen reportedly earned interest from PSG thanks to his terrific Eredivisie form in 2015-16, making Spurs' deal to sign him seem like something of a coup.

A year later, the Netherlands striker has failed to get going in English football, scoring just twice in 27 Premier League appearances last season, 20 of which came as a substitute.

Kane's goalscoring heroics meant Janssen's poor return did not cause much damage to Spurs' season, but improvement is essential if he is to stay in Pochettino's plans.

PAULINHO: £16.5-17m from Corinthians (July 2013)

Paulinho started life in England in encouraging fashion, but things began to turn sour after Tim Sherwood – the man he later dismissed as "that Englishman" – replaced Andre Villas-Boas as manager.

The Brazil international failed to find form and fitness under Sherwood and later Pochettino and was allowed to join Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in 2015.

