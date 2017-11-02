Wenger reveals Ozil and Sanchez won’t let him pick Wilshere

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are blocking Jack Wilshere's route back into the Arsenal starting XI, says manager Arsene Wenger.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth but is back in Wenger's plans this campaign having made six appearances, with five of those coming in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

His one Premier League game came as a substitute, with the positions in attacking midfield Wenger feels Wilshere is best suited for occupied by Sanchez and Ozil.

There have been calls for Wilshere to be deployed further back, but Wenger is reluctant to play him there in front of Arsenal's back three.

"In my head, he's more a little bit higher up [the field]. I see him more a player who can affect the game in the final third than a player who is a box-to-box player," Wenger, speaking ahead of Arsenal's Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade, said.

"He's a little bit in conflict in this position with Ozil and Sanchez. I believe he can as well play in midfield in a 4-2-3-1, he can play midfield in a 4-3-3. In the system we play, I see him a bit more advanced."

Wilshere's contract expires at the end of the season, and Wenger reiterated the issue will be resolved next month.

"I've said many times, that will be decided in December," he said. "I wanted to give him six months not to think about that, and see where we go."