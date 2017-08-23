Sanchez: Spurs move is huge step forward

Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez has been announced as Tottenham's new number six after passing his medical at the club.

Tottenham's club-record signing Davinson Sanchez described his transfer from Ajax as a "huge step forward" after completing a medical to finalise the move.

Sanchez arrived in London on Wednesday in a long-anticipated deal worth a reported €40million, which could rise to €42m with add-ons.

The Colombia centre-back played 47 times for Ajax in 2016-17 as the club achieved second place in the Eredivisie and reached the final of the Europa League.

The 21-year-old told Spurs' official website: "This is a massive opportunity for me because of what Tottenham represent, not just here in England but around the world.

"It's a huge step forward in my career and will allow me to continue developing and achieving big things.

"This is a great chance."

Sanchez has been handed the number six shirt for the 2017-18 season, with his arrival coming on the same day the club confirmed the capture of Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Spurs started the season with a 2-0 win at Newcastle United before suffering a 2-1 home loss to Chelsea, while Burnley are the visitors to Wembley on Sunday.