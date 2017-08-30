Sancho angers Man City by claiming illness in bid to force transfer

The 17-year-old England youth international wants to leave the Blues and has not been turning up for training in recent weeks, insisting he is sick

Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho has been staying away from training and telling the club he is ill in a bid to force a transfer, Goal understands.

City remain hopeful they will be able to persuade the 17-year-old to sign a professional contract at the Etihad Stadium, despite the fact he has already turned down a deal worth £30,000 per week.

Citizens 10/1 to win the European Cup

Talks are planned between City officials and Sancho's representatives before Thursday's transfer deadline, though he could still move to an English club after the window closes if a compensation package is agreed.

The winger, who was signed from Watford for £500,000 in 2015, believes he has little chance of making an impact on the City first team and turned down the Blues' contract offer earlier this summer.

Sancho is understood to have asked for far more money than what was on offer from City, and had been in talks with Tottenham.

That situation led to him being left out of City's pre-season trip to the United States by Pep Guardiola, which in turn angered the youngster, who has barely been seen around the City Football Academy since.

Sancho said his goodbyes to his youth team-mates in mid-July, leaving them under the impression, at that stage of the summer, that he would join Borussia Dortmund.

The tricky wideman has already visited Dortmund's facilities and discussed the possibility of a move to Germany.

Several other clubs are said to remain interested in his services, however, with Barcelona the latest to be linked with an enquiry.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs who are monitoring the situation, though it has been reported that Tottenham are no longer in the race.

Premier League clubs would have to agree a six-figure compensation package with City were Sancho to stay in England, though foreign sides could secure his signature for as little as £190,000, though they would have to move before the deadline or wait until January.

Sancho's attitude while AWOL has angered Guardiola and numerous other members of City staff in recent weeks.

The England youth international would regularly spend time in London rather than Manchester before things turned sour, but it is understood he has spent much of the last few weeks in the capital, while telling City he is unable to train due to an unspecified illness.