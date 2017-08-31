Sancho set for Dortmund move as Man City price out Premier League rivals

The highly rated 17-year-old has been skipping training and is now set to move to the Bundesliga club, whose facilities he visited earlier this summer

Wantaway Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho is on the verge of joining Borussia Dortmund after being priced out of a move to City's domestic rivals, Goal understands.

Goal revealed earlier in August that the youngster had said his goodbyes to his City youth team colleagues in the middle of July, leaving them under the impression that he would move to Dortmund.

The 17-year-old visited the club's facilities earlier this summer and it is now believed that a transfer is close. The German club and City have been in talks and have now agreed upon a figure which will be worth more than the £190,000 compensation package that could have been paid had Dortmund dealt directly with the player and cut out the Blues.

Several top English clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, are interested in Sancho, but they would have had to agree a compensation deal directly with City.

It is understood that the Manchester club's desire not to sell the highly rated teenager to another English side led to them demanding exhorbitant figures which none of his suitors were willing to match.

Goal revealed on Wednesday that Sancho has been in London for much of the past six weeks and has been telling City he is ill, in a bid to force a move away.

The youngster feels his route to the first team at the Etihad Stadium is blocked, and he rejected a contract worth in the region of £30,000 per week earlier this summer.

That led to him being left out of City's pre-season tour of the United States, despite having been slated to join up with the senior side.