Sandro 'in no rush' for a move after starring for Malaga

After a fine season with Malaga, Sandro Ramirez is relaxed on his future and will not be rushed into a move to the Premier League.

Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez insists his focus is on performing for Spain Under-21s and not the transfer market, despite reported interest from Premier League clubs.

Everton are among the sides linked with the former Barcelona man, who impressed in LaLiga this season, scoring 14 times in the league.

However, Sandro is determined not to be distracted by rumours ahead of the Under-21 European Championship.

"It's true that I have a low clause, but right now I am still a Malaga player and I want to focus on the national team," he told AS.

"I am in no rush to sign for a big club. I try to avoid all they're saying about me."

Atletico Madrid are also among the reported suitors, but a lost appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport means they are unable to register players until January due to a transfer ban.

Sandro refused to discuss that option, too, stating his happiness at enjoying a season as a key player at Malaga.

"I don't think about that either," he added. "The only thing in my head right now is the national team.

"I had it clear: I knew that the only way to keep growing, improving and making myself into a football was by playing football.

"The only option was to go to a club where I could fight for gametime and I'm very happy with how things have worked out in Malaga. It's what I'd wanted."