Sane the fastest Premier League player since records began

The winger was clocked at 35.48 kilometres per hour (22.05mph), beating Jamie Vardy's previous record at Leicester City

Manchester City star Leroy Sane is the fastest Premier League player since records began!

The winger, signed from Schalke 04 in 2016 in a £37 million deal, has starred for Pep Guardiola’s team this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in seven appearances.

And Sane now has a record to his name, as he was recorded running at a speed of 35.48 kilometres per hour (22.05mph) during the club’s dominant 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old subsequently beats Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy’s record.

Opta began recording sprint speeds in 2014, with City also boasting pace on the right wing, with Kyle Walker (35.16kph) also lightning fast.

This season, Patrick van Aanholt, of Crystal Palace, is the second fastest player, clocked at 35.42kph. Antonio Rudiger comes in third, with a speed of 35.19kph.