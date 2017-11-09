Sanjoy Sen - 'In Kolkata, they talk so much about 3-0, 4-0 defeats, I don't care'

Mohun Bagan suffered yet another defeat in their second pre-season friendly match against ISL side FC Goa on Thursday. The Goan outfit clinched a convincing 2-0 win over the I-League giants.

They had suffered a 1-4 defeat against FC Pune City in their first game and succumbed to defeat once again at the Bambolim Stadium, Goa.

After their second consecutive defeat, Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen mentioned that he is not bothered about the scoreline and that the experience they gained from the practice matches matters.

“It was a nice opportunity for us to play against two quality teams like FC Pune City and FC Goa,” said Sen after the match.

“In the last three seasons, we never got the chance to play practice matches like this season as the players used to join late in the season. This time we practised for 15 to 16 days and are playing against teams with quality players.”

“My idea was to play this to see how organised our team is. We got lots of positives from this matches. These results do not matter to me. In Kolkata, they talk so much about 3-0, 4-0 defeats. I don’t care. “

On asked about the difference in standards of ISL and I-League teams, Sen replied, “I don’t think there is much difference. Two or three players generally make the difference. Foreigners are going to make the difference whether it is ISL or I-League.”

On opponents FC Goa, the Bagan coach said, “They have many Spanish players and due to the Spanish influence they tend to keep the ball on the ground and play several passes. Even before we could understand their tactics, we conceded the goal. My boys showed character and tried to compete as much as they could.”

On Bagan’s injury concerns, he said, “Shilton D’Silva and Azharuddin Mullick are still recovering from injuries. They are the only two players who are injured but they are recovering fast.”

Mohun Bagan are likely to play two more friendly matches in Kolkata against local sides before the I-League kicks off, as confirmed by Sanjoy Sen.