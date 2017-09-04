Santana hits two home runs to help Brewers claim series over Nationals

Domingo Santana led the Milwaukee Brewers to another win as they continued to push for an MLB wildcard.

The Milwaukee Brewers will not go away, continuing their fine form and push for a wildcard in MLB on Sunday.

When Milwaukee (72-65) led the National League (NL) Central, many figured the young team would falter. While the defending World Series-winning Chicago Cubs have recaptured the NL Central lead, the Brewers have almost caught up to the Colorado Rockies for the final wildcard spot.

Domingo Santana blasted two home runs to lead the Brewers to a 7-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Milwaukee captured three out of the four games in their weekend series against Washington.

The Brewers are now just a half-game behind the slumping Rockies for the final NL wildcard spot after trailing by five games in mid-August. Milwaukee boast a very deep lineup with a number of young players able to play a multitude of positions.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 11-1 Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds 1-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays 4-5 Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals 5-4 Minnesota Twins

New York Mets 6-8 Houston Astros

Tampa Bay Rays 2-6 Chicago White Sox

Washington Nationals 2-7 Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves 5-1 Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Angels 6-7 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 Colorado Rockies

St Louis Cardinals 7-3 San Francisco Giants

Oakland Athletics 2-10 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-6 San Diego Padres

Boston Red Sox 2-9 New York Yankees

RED-HOT RAMIREZ

Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez collected five hits with two home runs (22) and three doubles (47) in an 11-1 win over the hapless Tigers. Ramirez also scored three runs and had three RBIs as he raised his average to .310 for the season. Cleveland have now won 11 straight games, one more than the Diamondbacks, who have won 10 in a row.

BRYANT, RIZZO STRUGGLE

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo went a combined 0-for-seven with three strikeouts and a walk in a 5-1 loss to the Braves. Chicago are nurturing a slender 3.5-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central, so they cannot drop games like this to allow Milwaukee back in contention.

SPRINGER BLAST

A George Springer home run started in Houston. It may not have ended up there, though.

Springer's 31st home run of the season helped the Astros finish off a three-game sweep of the Mets with an 8-6 win.

YANKEES AT ORIOLES

Mark Trumbo led Baltimore (70-67) with a walk-off single in the 12th inning Sunday, and now they host New York (73-63) in a series dripping in playoff implications. Dylan Bundy (13-8) will take the mound for the Orioles after tossing a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in his last start.