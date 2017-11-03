Santi Cazorla's ankle skin graft is taken from tattoo of daughter's name

Santi Cazorla has not played for Arsenal since October 2016 - Pablo Garcia

The skin graft on Santi Cazorla's ankle is taken from a tattoo of his daughter's name, as the Arsenal midfielder revealed the gruesome consequences of his long-running injury problems.

Arsenal fans will be familiar with the tattoo, as the playmaker's favoured celebration was to kiss it, as well as the tattoo on his right arm that bears the name of his son.

In an interview with Marca, the Spaniard said doctors had tole him he should be 'satisfied' to walk again after a series of complications after Achilles surgery.

Cazorla has not featured for Arsenal since a 6-0 Champions League win over Ludogorets in October 2016, and has undergone eight operations since.

The wound and scar tissue did not heal and became infected, with doctors even fearing the possibility of a blood infection that would have forced them to consider amputation.

Cazorla looks a long way from a return to football Credit: Pablo García Sacristán More