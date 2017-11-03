Santi Cazorla's ankle skin graft is taken from tattoo of daughter's name
The skin graft on Santi Cazorla's ankle is taken from a tattoo of his daughter's name, as the Arsenal midfielder revealed the gruesome consequences of his long-running injury problems.
Arsenal fans will be familiar with the tattoo, as the playmaker's favoured celebration was to kiss it, as well as the tattoo on his right arm that bears the name of his son.
In an interview with Marca, the Spaniard said doctors had tole him he should be 'satisfied' to walk again after a series of complications after Achilles surgery.
Cazorla has not featured for Arsenal since a 6-0 Champions League win over Ludogorets in October 2016, and has undergone eight operations since.
The wound and scar tissue did not heal and became infected, with doctors even fearing the possibility of a blood infection that would have forced them to consider amputation.
Cazorla's daughter India was born in 2013, and the Arsenal player had her name inscribed on his left arm to go with the one his son Enzo.
Doctors told Cazorla that he should be thankful to be able to play with his children again, but he wants to return to Arsenal training in January.
"My family is still in London because my children started school there, being alone without them is the hardest thing," Cazorla told Marca.
The former Malaga player is a fan's favourite at the Emirates, not only because of his abundant technical ability but also because he rarely plays without a smile on his face.
Despite Arsene Wenger's side winning a third FA Cup in four seasons last term, they have struggled to replace the control Cazorla exerts from central midfield.
Arsenal's switch away to a 3-4-2-1 system in the spring was an acknowledgment that they had to find a different method without their two-footed conductor.
Granit Xhaka has been tasked with making Arsenal tick from deep, but though an adept passer over long-distances he lacks Cazorla's dexterity and ability to play through pressure.
The north London side face Manchester City on Sunday, scene of one of Cazorla's finest performances in a 2-0 victory in January 2015.
Arsenal handed him a one-year contract extension last season and Cazorla is determined to make a comeback.