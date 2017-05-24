Sanusi looking forward to Katsina United debut

The former Giwa forward reveals he is hopeful of making his debut for the NPFL new boys when they lock horns with the Savannah Scorpions

Katsina United Ibrahim Sanusi is looking forward to making a possible debut when his team file out against Gombe United on match day 21 in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday.

The former Giwa FC goal poacher made a move to Katsina United during the mid-season transfer window.

He was denied an opportunity to get his debut due to a delay in finalising his clearance document but he has stated that the documentation process will be sorted out by Friday and hopefully he'll travel with the team to Gombe.

"We just concluded this morning training session which we all enjoyed. I am eagerly waiting to make my debut for Katsina Unted but I have to just wait a little longer till when my clearance will arrive,"Sanusi told Goal.

"We want to pick up points next weekend when we travel to Gombe United and I will like to play a part in that match.

"I have been assured that the transfer documentation will be sorted out this week. The team drew at home last weekend against Plateau United, you know that happens in football. So we just want to pick up points in Gombe and I would love to be there.

"I have settled in well here since I arrived, I am giving my best in training and other practice game but I am eagerly looking forward to getting involved in the real match situation."