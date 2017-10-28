Saracens 44 London Irish 13: Liam Williams shines on day to forget for Owen Farrell
Liam Williams showed his international finishing power and skill to help lift Saracens back to the top of the Premiership table with a bonus-point victory over London Irish.
But Mark McCall admitted his side were below form in a first half which saw them make several uncustomary kicking and handling errors and ruin numerous try-scoring chances at Allianz Park.
Sarries, who jumped back above Exeter Chiefs and are now two points clear, eventually ran in easy winners with six tries. McCall praised Welsh wing Williams who has become a huge hit with the London club fans since joining them from Scarlets.
The Director of Rugby claimed: "I think Liam has surprised everyone with his great all-round game since he arrived here. He's fast and a superb runner with the ball in hand. He is also unbelievable in the air and also a brave defender.He's playing really well and we knew what an outstanding performer we signed from Scarlets. He will get better with each game for us."
Sarries struggled to a 13-6 half-time lead with England fly-half Owen Farrell having an opening 40 minutes with the boot he will want to forget.
The usually dependable fly-half was badly off target and seemingly short of confidence after sending three successive penalties wide right of the posts. Farrell finally hit the target with his fourth penalty attempt to cheers of relief from the home fans.
By then Vunipola had charged over for the opening converted try and Irish full-back Tom Bell had kicked two penalties for his side.
Irish lost lock Teofilo Paulo to the sin bin for a dangerous shoulder charge on Calum Clark on the stroke of half-time and Farrell kicked the penalty for a 13-6 lead. Farrell shrugged off his kicking problems to score a fine try from Williams' pass.
Irish responded with their pack mauling its' way over and captain David Paice dropped to the ground for the try which Bell converted.
However, Sarries swept to a convincing victory with three quick tries from Williams, Chris Wyles and then replacement Nathan Earle, who added a fourth right near the end.
Irish Director of Rugby Nick Kennedy admitted: “The sin bin of Paulo was huge.Our defensive wall was strong and we were well in the contest at that stage up to half-time but Sarries then showed their class and skill, and we haveto improve our discipline.”