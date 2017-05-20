Saracens' dreams of 'double-double' shattered as Sam Simmonds' late try sees Exeter through to Premiership final

Saracens’ dream of the “double double”, winning both the domestic league and European titles in successive seasons, came to a heart-breaking end in the final 90 seconds of this pulsating Premiership semi-final as Exeter reached their second final in a row.

Henry Slade’s brave and brilliantly-judged penalty kick up the touchline to give Exeter a line-out throw seven metres from the Saracens goalline was crucial, as the Chiefs’ tried-and-trusted driving maul ended with replacement forward Sam Simmonds grounding the winning try.

Sandy Park went potty as Exeter moved through to meet the winners of today’s second semi-final between Wasps and Leicester, at Twickenham next Saturday.

But it could easily have ended differently after injury-afflicted Saracens grabbed a 16-13 lead with a stunning try five minutes before the final whistle.

Mike Ellery dives over to score for Saracens

A line-out on halfway across the field to where Mike Ellery – on for Sarries as an early replacement for the crocked Chris Ashton – did well to keep infield in a tackle.

The ball was recycled until replacement hooker Schalk Brits shovelled a fine pass off his left hand to Ellery who brought off a remarkable diving finish, even as he was being tipped almost head over heels by Slade.

It was all in keeping with an unpredictable semi-final that had more twists and turns than the best Hollywood thriller, as Saracens attempted to win an 11th knockout match in a row in the Premiership and Europe.

Playing with a stiff Devonian wind behind them, Saracens led 6-0 in the opening quarter, with two penalties from Owen Farrell, captain for the day in the absence of the injured centre Brad Barritt, who revealed today he had played last week’s European Champions Cup final victory over Clermont Auvergne with a fractured hand.

Geoff Parling in action at an Exeter line-out

Whether Saracens would be able to gather themselves and summon the necessary furies to quell an Exeter team on a spectacular streak of form was one of the prime questions as the reigning champions came into their seventh straight Premiership semi-final – three of them having led onto the title in the final, in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

Farrell’s excellent 45-metre kick settled them in, and another from shorter range in the 15th minute could have been embellished by a try but Marcelo Bosch was tackled just short, and a rushed tapped penalty led to nothing.

