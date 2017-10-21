Saracens survive Ospreys scare, Clermont win marred by Lopez injury

A rousing fightback from Saracens saw the defending Champions Cup winners survive a scare to beat Ospreys in Pool 2.

Saracens made it two wins from two in the European Champions Cup on Saturday as they overcame a spirited Ospreys side 36-34 in a thriller at Allianz Park.

The Premiership leaders and defending champions found themselves 10 points behind at the half-hour mark as the Welsh province – who were forced into late changes after back injuries to Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate – made a roaring start.

Sarries showed their class in the final minutes of the half, though, Schalk Brits' converted try making it 17-17 at the break.

Second-half scores from Liam Williams and Nick Tompkins completed Saracens' comeback, securing a bonus point to top Pool 2 despite a late fightback from Ospreys.

The other game in the group was marred by a sickening injury to Clermont Auvergne's Camille Lopez, the France international fracturing the tibia in his left leg under a tackle from Piers Francis. Clermont expect Lopez to be out for "many months" – the fly-half set to have surgery later on Saturday.

Lopez's injury soured a 24-7 victory for the French side over Northampton Saints, the Premiership outfit also seeing Dylan Hartley yellow carded for catching Rabah Slimani in the face during a ruck.

Benetton Treviso's hopes of a rare Champions Cup win were ended by a last-gasp Francois Trinh-Duc penalty as Toulon snatched came out on top 30-29.

The Italians' last triumph in this competition came in January 2015 but the boot of Ian McKinley had them on the verge of a sensational result against the three-time champions in Pool 5 until Trinh-Duc came to the rescue for the Top 14 heavyweights.