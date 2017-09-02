Saracens thrash Northampton Saints as Schalk Brits rolls back the years in London Double Header opener

After being dethroned from the top of English rugby last season, Saracens opened their Premiership campaign with a demolition of Northampton Saints at Twickenham in a nine-try 55-24 victory that will leave the apparent away side hastily running back to the drawing board.

Sean Maitland led the way with a hat-trick before the break as the reigning European champions wrapped up the bonus point in just 29 minutes, but it was the veteran hooker Schalk Brits, who before kick-off confirmed that this will be his final season before retirement, that did the damage to result in a 41-3 scoreline at half-time.

Saints knew they had let themselves down and rallied in the second-half, outscoring Sarries three tries to two to avoid suffering a defeat heavier than the record 54-12 loss to Wasps 17 years ago, but in truth Saracens has backed off and were already turning their attentions to next week’s clash with Leicester Tiger.

Having rested three of their British and Irish Lions in Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Owen Farrell, with Billy Vunipola, Calum Clark and Will Skelton also absent through injuries, Saracens were far from their strongest against a Saints side that had most of its options available other than two fly-halves in Piers Francis and Steven Myler, meaning Harry Mallinder had to start at 10. It would prove costly.

View photos Brits announced he will retire at the end of the season (Getty) More

Dylan Hartley spoke last week of his hopes of leading Saints back into the top four. On this showing, it’s a relegation scrap that’s more likely this season. Saracens were mightily impressive, but they could have played with their minds still on the beaches of Bermuda where they spent their pre-season camp and still take full advantage of this laboured defensive display.

It took Saracens nine minutes to get up and running, but it was simple rugby that brought the first score of the game. It came from good defending from Maitland, though the afters from the Scotland international after tackling Harry Mallinder into the touch was unnecessary. The pressure inside the Saints 22 took its toll though and it allowed Richard Wigglesworth to miss out Schalk Burger and feed Lozowski, whose offload to Brad Barritt on his shoulder sent the captain over.

And so my last season of rugby starts. Can't wait to share the pitch with friends. #letsmakememories pic.twitter.com/Ou5M8uWWy2 — Schalk Brits (@SchalkBrits) September 2, 2017

Lozowski missed the extras, a theme that would continue as the game wore on, but the second try came within three minutes later as Saracens hit their stride. The ever-young Brits made the initial burst from halfway, exchanging passes with Burger, Wigglesworth, Richard Barrington before it went back to the Springbok flanker, and a quick play of the ball allowed Scottish centre Duncan Taylor to step inside Nafi Tuitavake and Alex Waller before offloading to Wigglesworth to score, with Lozowski this time making the conversion count.

It was a sign of things to come, as first Mallinder’s nightmare afternoon continued as he missed a very kickable penalty, before debutant No 8 Mitch Eadie limped off with an ankle injury. More worryingly for England was that he followed George Kruis, with the British and Irish Lion forced off after just 15 minutes.

View photos Maitland scores the first of three tries for the Scotland wing (Getty) More

Read More