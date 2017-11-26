Saracens v Exeter Chiefs, Aviva Premiership: live score updates

2:43PM

First place on the line then between the top two.

Sunday's other match is at the Madejski were London Irish, suddenly in a bit of trouble at the bottom, host Wasps.

2:35PM

"We have full faith in Max. He has been outstanding for England Under-20s the last few seasons. He takes the ball up to the line and has got a mature head on young shoulders."

2:34PM

Exeter skipper Jack Yeandle

"We know how to play against them. Last year we drew and full credit to them, they fought back hard in that game. It's a bit of a tunnel here with the open stand on each end, but both sets of hookers have to deal with that breeze."

2:22PM

Who is Max Malins?

Quick bit of background on the Saracens number ten, starting today in the absence of Owen Farrell and Alex Lozowski, who spoke to Kate Rowan earlier this year when with the England Under-20s.

“Obviously, training with the first team in Saracens has been huge for my development. Also, it has been huge for my game management – you get to train in and around these world-class stars, people like Owen Farrell. We have six Lions. “So, when you are in that environment you are forever learning and having to adapt to different situations, which obviously helps you going into your own game where you feel more comfortable and adapt to different situations and develop as a rugby player.”

2:02PM

Welcome

Afternoon all wherever you are in the world. London, I can inform you, is absolutely freezing although welcomingly dry, meaning arguably perfect conditions for this meeting between the European champions, Saracens, and Aviva Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs.

Saracens of course are coming off an away defeat last Friday night at Gloucester, while Exeter were made to work for their win at home to injury-depleted Harlequins.

This is also a meeting between first and second in the league, with Exeter having taken spot off Saracens last week after their respective results.

Saracens though have every right to fancy their chances at home, courtesy of this excellent stat.

Match Fact | Should @Saracens win this afternoon they will notch up their 20th consecutive home victory in Aviva Premiership Rugby pic.twitter.com/u9TuG5Zr0v — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) 26 November 2017

In team news, fly-half Max Malins will make his first Premiership start for Saracens, with the England U20 playmaker coming into the side with Owen Farrell and Alex Lozowski away on international duty.

In the backs, Alex Goode starts at full-back with Nathan Earle and Chris Wyles named on the wing. At centre, Marcelo Bosch partners skipper Brad Barritt, whilst in the halves, Max Malins will be partnered by scrum-half Ben Spencer.

Up front, Richard Barrington starts at loosehead prop, and is joined by Schalk Brits (hooker) and Vincent Koch (tighthead prop) in the front row. At lock, Will Skelton continues in the second row and is partnered by George Kruis whilst in the back row, Calum Clark starts a blindside flanker with Schalk Burger packing down on the opposite flank – Jackson Wray returns to the side at No8.

As for the Chiefs, the visitors make two changes in the pack. Aussie international Greg Holmes comes in at tighthead for Moray Low, while Matt Kvesic replaces Julian Salvi in the back row. Behind, there is just one change in personnel with Sam Hill giving the nod at inside centre alongside Ian Whitten.

On the bench, Shaun Malton offers back-up to skipper Jack Yeandle at hooker, while Hill’s elevation into the starting line-up means his void is filled by former Saracens winger James Short, who this week became a dad for the first time.

Teams

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Nathan Earle, 13 Marcelo Bosch, 12 Brad Barritt (c), 11 Chris Wyles, 10 Max Malins, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Richard Barrington, 2 Schalk Brits, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Will Skelton, 5 George Kruis, 6 Calum Clark, 7 Schalk Burger, 8 Jackson Wray

Replacements: ​16 Christopher Tolofua, 17 Hayden Thompson-Stringer, 18 Juan Figallo, 19 Mark Flanagan, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 Nick Tompkins, 23 Mike Ellery



Exeter: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Lachie Turner, 13 Ian Whitten, 12 Sam Hill, 11 Olly Woodburn, 10 Gareth Steenson, 9 Nic White; 1 Ben Moon, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Greg Holmes, 4 Mitch Lees, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Don Armand, 7 Matt Kvesic, 8 Thomas Waldrom

Replacements: 16 Shaun Malton, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Moray Low, 19 Toby Salmon, 20 Sam Skinner, 21 Will Chudley, 22 Joe Simmonds, 23 James Short

