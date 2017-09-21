Sargent, Weah headline U.S. U-17 World Cup roster

The U.S. will aim to improve on its 2015 performance, when it failed to get out of group play

Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah were two of the 21 players named to the United States U-17 World Cup roster on Thursday.

Sargent, who starred for the U.S. at the U-20 World Cup this summer, recently announced he will sign with German club Werder Bremen in February when he turns 18.

Weah, the son of former Ballon d'Or winner George, signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain in July.

The World Cup takes place in India from Oct. 6-28, with the U.S. opening group play against the host country on Oct. 6 (10:30 a.m. ET).

The game against India will be followed by matches against Ghana on Oct. 9 (7:30 a.m. ET) and Colombia on Oct. 12 (10:30 a.m. ET). All of the U.S.'s group matches will be broadcast live on FS2 and UNIVERSO.

"This cycle of players is unique in terms of the quality, depth and work ethic of the group," head coach John Hackworth said in a news release.

"The biggest challenge in selecting this roster was the competition for spots at almost every position. Our team is looking forward to this opportunity to compete for the U-17 World Cup and are motivated to prove themselves on the world stage."

Full roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Alex Budnik (Sockers FC; Arlington Heights, Ill.), Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos (S.L. Benfica; Philadelphia, Penn.), Justin Garces (Atlanta United FC; Miami, Fla.)

DEFENDERS (6): Sergiño Dest (Ajax; Almere-stad, Netherlands), Christopher Gloster (New York Red Bulls; Montclair, N.J.), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.), James Sands (New York City FC; Rye, N.Y.), Tyler Shaver (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Akil Watts (Portland Timbers, Fort Wayne, Ind.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): George Acosta (North Carolina FC; Hollywood, Fla.), Taylor Booth (Real Salt Lake; Eden, Utah), Christopher Durkin (D.C. United; Glen Allen, Va.), Blaine Ferri (Solar Soccer Club; Southlake, Texas), Chris Goslin (Atlanta United FC; Locust Grove, Ga.), Indiana Vassilev (Unattached; Savannah, Ga.)

FORWARDS (6): Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC; Brampton Ont.), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC; Powder Springs, Ga.), Jacobo Reyes (C.F. Monterrey; Houston, Texas), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas), Joshua Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri; O'Fallon, Mo.), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Rosedale, N.Y.)