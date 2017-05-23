Sarr: Orlando Pirates can't lose twice to SuperSport United in Nedbank Cup final

The lanky midfielder, who is a key player for the Soweto giants, is eager to return to the Caf Confederation Cup with Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates midfielder Issa Sarr is looking forward to winning his first major trophy with the club.

The Senegalese defensive midfielder recently helped the Buccaneers defeat Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 and they booked their place in the 2017 Nedbank Cup final.

"Reaching the Nedbank Cup final has come as a relief for us after such a disappointing season, and our main objective is none other than winning this cup for our supporters," Sarr told Vodacom Soccer.

The Buccaneers will now face SuperSport United in a rematch of last year's Nedbank Cup final.

"By the look of things, our chances of securing a top eight finish are very slim, so the Nedbank Cup is our only hope now. So, we will need to die with our boots on, come June 24 against SuperSport in the final," he continued.

"They [SuperSport] beat us in last year's Nedbank final, and we meet them again in the same tournament's final. We can't lose the cup final against the same team, that must not happen!

"Look, I have been to two cup finals with Pirates in my three seasons, but I still yet to win my first silverware with the team. So, I'm really longing to win this one, and return to CAF Confederation Cup next year," he concluded.