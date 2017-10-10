Sasere 'disappointed' with Sunshine Stars defeat to Akwa United

The Owena Whales’ forward was devastated to see Federation Cup glory slip through his team's fingers despite his goal at the Godswill Akapbio Stadium

Sunshine Stars rising striker Franklin Sasere found it tough to describe the disappointment at crashing out of the Federation Cup.

The Owena Whales bowed 3-2 on aggregate to Akwa United after losing 3-1 in the semi-final second leg in Uyo.

The 19-year-old got his team’s lone goal as the Promise Keepers cruised to the final of the competition where they’ll face Niger Tornadoes for the top prize.

"It was a disappointing result," Sasere told Goal.

"I think we played well and should have made it to the final but that's football.

“It's very disappointing, we can't throw it all out but we missed a big chance to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We don't like losing and we've lost but we can take the positives from it and hope for a better outing next season.”