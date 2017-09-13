Sasere delighted with first goal for Sunshine Stars

The youngster has been in solid form for the Owena Whales and capped a strong week with the opening goal against Ngwa FC in Abakaliki

Franklin Sasere described his maiden goal for Sunshine Stars “a special moment” after scoring the curtain raiser in Wednesday’s 3-1 over Ngwa FC in the Federation Cup.

Sasere chose the perfect moment to open his goalscoring account in orange and blue, firing home from close range against the hosts in Abakaliki.

Thompson Ezekiel sealed the victory with his brace, as Ngwa got their consolation from the penalty spot after Boboye Ezekiel’s foul.

“This is a very special moment in my career,” an excited Sasere told Goal.

“Getting a goal is fine and seeing my team progress to the Federation Cup quarter final makes my week perfect.

“I wasn't really thinking I would go all the way and score when I got the ball, but all of a sudden I just thought 'lets me get the job done'.

“I will be ungrateful if I fail to thank my teammates. We're all happy today to have won the game, and for us, our chance of winning a title this season is getting brighter.

“We won’t let this victory get into our heads but we’ll keep working hard till our aim is achieved.”

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more