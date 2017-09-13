Sasere delighted with first goal for Sunshine Stars

The youngster has been in solid form for the Owena Whales and capped a strong week with the opening goal against Ngwa FC in Abakaliki

Franklin Sasere described his maiden goal for Sunshine Stars “a special moment” after scoring the curtain raiser in Wednesday’s 3-1 over Ngwa FC in the Federation Cup.

Sasere chose the perfect moment to open his goalscoring account in orange and blue, firing home from close range against the hosts in Abakaliki.

17' Goooooaallllllll @saserefranklin9 scores to give us the lead. Ngwa FC 0-1 Sunshine Stars #AiteoCup — Sunshine Stars FC (@SunshineFCAkure) September 13, 2017

Thompson Ezekiel sealed the victory with his brace, as Ngwa got their consolation from the penalty spot after Boboye Ezekiel’s foul.

“This is a very special moment in my career,” an excited Sasere told Goal.

“Getting a goal is fine and seeing my team progress to the Federation Cup quarter final makes my week perfect.

“I wasn't really thinking I would go all the way and score when I got the ball, but all of a sudden I just thought 'lets me get the job done'.

“I will be ungrateful if I fail to thank my teammates. We're all happy today to have won the game, and for us, our chance of winning a title this season is getting brighter.

“We won’t let this victory get into our heads but we’ll keep working hard till our aim is achieved.”