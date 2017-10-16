Sathianathan agrees with penalty decision

Felda United captain Shukor Adan sees no reason why they cannot win their Malaysia Cup semi-final tie in the second leg, which will be played away.

After seeing his side held to a 1-1 draw by Kedah in their first leg Malaysia Cup semi-final match with the visitors' goal coming from a penalty, Felda United head coach Sathianathan Bhaskaran agreed with the referee's decision.

The referee pointed straight to the spot after Fighters defender Safwan Hashim fouled Syazwan Zainon in the box at the hour mark. The penalty was converted by Sandro da Silva, and the hosts only found the equaliser late in the match through substitute Hadin Azman's header.

"The incident happened quite far from the bench, but I'm sure it was a penalty.

"The ref made the right call," he said in an interview with the match broadcaster after the match.

The former Malaysia head coach added that the tie is still open, although the return fixture will be an away clash for the Fighters.

"But it's not over yet. If Kedah can score one (away) goal, so can we.

"We need to pressure them (in the second leg) as it's still an open game. We're used to playing away, it's not going to be a problem, " he remarked.

Team captain Shukor Adan meanwhile is convinced that the Fighters can win the tie at the Darul Aman, as they have done it recently.

On September 20, Felda defeated Kedah 3-1 in their Super League match, which was held in Alor Star.

"We've done it before, although at the time Kedah played without their Malaysia internationals, we can do it again.

"I hope my teammates will perform as well as they did tonight," said the veteran defender.

The second leg will be played on Saturday October 21.