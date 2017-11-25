Saturday's Joint PSL Preview: Arrows and Cape Town City in fight for top spot, Wits and Ajax searching for wins

Golden Arrows and Cape Town City will be looking to edge each other out in fight for top spot while Bidvest Wits and Ajax Cape Town target wins

Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits

Maritzburg United are in for a tough battle when they take to the pitch against defending PSL champions Bidvest Wits at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

The Team of Choice played to a 0-0 draw in their last match away to Polokwane City to see their winless run in the league stretch to a whopping 10 matches in all competitions. This has also seen them slip further down the log standings into 13th spot with just 10 points from nine league matches.

Fadlu Davids’ charges last tasted victory when they beat Ajax Cape Town 2-0 back in August but matters have since looked bleak following their sparkling form in their opening three matches of the new campaign.

Should the Maritzburg-based outfit come away with a win, they could go as high as 10th position should results in other ties favour them.

The Clever Boys have blown hot and cold in all competitions this season and looked to have rather switch focus on cup competitions after sealing a final berth in the Telkom Knockout with a win over Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Gavin Hunt saw his side suffer a humiliating 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns at home as they slipped into 16th spot, though they have a game in hand on 15th placed Platinum Stars.

The Milpark-based outfit have only collected eight points from 10 matches and look out of contention to defend their league title.

Hunt will still have to do without the services of Gabadinho Mhango as he continues to serve a 10-match ban for spitting in the face of AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton. Amr Gamal and James Keene have both shown signs of danger in their past matches and will be looking to end their team’s disappointing league run.