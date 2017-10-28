All of Saturday's remaining TKO action: Bloem Celtic eliminate SuperSport, Wits and Polokwane City advance

The Students, Rise and Shine and Phunya Sele Sele advanced into the next round of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday night

The 2017/18 Telkom Knockout Cup tournament resumed on Saturday with several mouth-watering encounters on offer.

In the day’s earlier kick-off, Ajax Cape Town were eliminated by Polokwane City on penalties after neither side could be separated with 120 minutes of football played.

While it was the Urban Warriors who enjoyed the better of the chances, testing City goalkeeper George Chigova on a number of occasions, Rise and Shine remained resolute, opting to play off the counter attack. The tactic eventually paid off for the home side as they forced the encounter into penalties where they edged out the Capetonians 4-3 on penalties.

Meanwhile, at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, the ‘Cup Kings’ of South African football, SuperSport United were taken all the way by a spirited Bloemfontein Celtic side in a thrilling encounter. Siwelele came back from two goals down to knock last season’s losing finalist out on penalties.

Sipho Jembula had a glorious chance to break the deadlock in the 25th minute, but his header flew wide of Reyaad Pieterse’s goal. Aubrey Modiba eventually broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark. Celtic’s defence had stagnated as they waited for an offside call which was not forthcoming and the wing-back pounced as he poked a fantastic cross home from close range.

The second half saw SuperSport continue to assume the ascendency, and with just over 50 minutes played, Jeremy Brockie doubled their advantage. The New Zealand international expertly finished off a superb counter-attacking move which silenced the Celtic fans out in the stands.

But SuperSport were guilty of complacency and allowed Celtic back into the encounter when Teboho Mokoena was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Mbhazima Rikhotso stepped up and made no mistake from the penalty spot, making for a nervy last 12 minutes for Matsatsantsa.