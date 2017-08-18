Saturday's wrap preview: Usuthu vs. FS Stars and Polokwane host Baroka

Bragging rights will be on offer in the Limpopo Derby, while Usuthu make their topflight return against Ea Lla Koto on Saturday

Saturday promises Premier Soccer League (PSL) action galore when the 2017/2018 season gets underway this weekend.

While fans eyes will be glued to the Tshwane Derby come Saturday afternoon, AmaZulu will welcome Free State Stars to the King Zwelithini Stadium for their opening PSL clash. Usuthu return to the topflight after acquiring the PSL status of Thanda Royal Zulu, and will be hoping to embrace their new lease on life.

Nonetheless, AmaZulu have wasted no time in bolstering their squad with experienced PSL campaigners. New signings such as Michael Morton and Boalefa Pule are expected to be influential figures within the AmaZulu camp as they look to beat the drop. Going into the clash, AmaZulu’s preparations have been slightly hampered with the appointment of Cavin Johnson as head coach following Joey Antipas' departure.

AmaZulu will be hoping that Johnson will be able to use his experience to overcome a plucky Ea Lla Koto side, who have been on a mission of their own to bolster their squad. Stars experienced a torrid 2016/2017 campaign and will be hoping that under the tutelage of new coach Sammy Troughton, their fortunes will change for the better.

Nonetheless, Troughton will need to ensure that his team is organised as AmaZulu have a lethal attack which consists of the evergreen Siyabonga Nomvethe and Mabhuti Khenyeza.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo another derby is on the cards as Polokwane City host rivals Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The clash promises to be a thrilling affair with both sides looking hungry and determined to improve on their respective log placings from last season.

Bakgaga have assembled a squad that shouldn’t be messed with as they look to avoid a repeat of last season. Bringing in players such as former Kaizer Chiefs striker Lewis Macha and Orlando Pirates’ Gift Motupa, Baroka are expected to give Rise and Shine a valiant fight.

Nevertheless, City go into the clash as favourites after they accomplished their highest ever finish in the league last season. But following their elimination against Cape Town City in their maiden MTN8 voyage, it remains to be seen just how much that loss has taken out of the players.