Saturday’s Joint PSL Preview: Tricky ties await Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Saturday’s PSL action will take off with eagerly awaited encounters involving the big two football clubs

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will have their work cut out for them when they take on Baroka FC and Polokwane City respectively on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi have a cagey record against Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele, having never managed to beat them in their three official meetings.

Baroka are famous for knocking them out of the 2011 Nedbank Cup while still campaigning in the then Vodacom Second Division.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela though has nonetheless prepared for a grueling affair and knows what awaits them now that Amakhosi legend Doctor Khumalo is the Baroka technical director.

They will miss Lorenzo Gordinho who is still out injured, but captain Itumeleng Khune will be in goals allaying earlier fears of missing out after sustaining an injury.

Bakgaga are still unbeaten, one of only two so far in the league, and they are sitting comfortably at the top jointly with Golden Arrows.

They always cause huge problems for the Glamour Boys whenever they meet, and now that they have individuals like Siphelele Ntshangase it’s sure going to be an even bigger problem for the hosts.

Coach Kgoloko Thobejane spoke about them maintaining their push for the title and three points against Amakhosi will keep them in the hunt for that particular objective.

Bucs visit Rise and Shine on the back of their first defeat at the hands of Bidvest Wits last Saturday. The defeats was a wake-up call and have thus promised an immediate response.

Question is will they be able to get it against a side they have over the years found it hard to sustain especially in Limpopo.

Milutin Sredojevic’s charges nonetheless will fancy their chances given the home side’s appalling form at the moment where they are on a four-game losing run.

Golden Arrows along with Baroka are yet to taste defeat, and are on the back of a spirited performance where they unfortunate not to walk away with three points against Chiefs.

Abafana Besthende at the moment, are a side buoyed by their self-belief and ability to overturn deficits in any clash whatsoever.

Despite the lack of experienced campaigners, Clinton Larsen’s reliance on youngsters has paid dividends and it’s the same starlets he will look at to get the better of Chippa.

They face a side in transition after the arrival of Teboho Moloi, who were also unfortunate not to walk away with the win in their encounter with Bloemfontein Celtic last Sunday.

Therefore, it makes for an interesting affair at the Princess Magogo Stadium that will kick off Saturday’s proceedings.