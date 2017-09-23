Saturday’s PSL Round-Up: Platinum Stars winless run continues, while Baroka and Ajax Cape Town play to thrilling draw

Saturday’s PSL action saw mixed results for teams in the bottom half of the table

Platinum Stars search for their first league win continued when they were held to a 1-1 draw by AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

They looked on course to finally break their duck when Thabang Sesinyi gave them a half-time lead with a stunning strike from inside the box in the 19th minute.

Usuthu buoyed by their midweek thumping of Bidvest Wits, found the equalizer from the spot through Rhulani Manzini after Willem Mwedihanga was adjudged to have handled inside the box by referee Phillip Tinyani at the start of the second half.

The result leaves Dikwena as currently the only side without a win, as they lie in ominous territory at the moment.

In the earlier kickoff, Baroka FC became the latest team to be hard done by poor officiating after they had a legitimate goal minutes from the end incorrectly disallowed at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

In the aftermath of Friday’s shambolic officiating that marred Cape Town City’s victory over Polokwane City, Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele were duly robbed off three precious points.

Ajax went ahead in the opening five minutes through Zambian Rodrick Kabwe’s scorcher from range. It lasted only a few minutes after the home side drew level from the spot through Richard Matloga.

The Urban Warriors managed to go ahead midway into the second stanza after Tashreeq Morris showed great composure inside the box before beating a flat-footed Virgil Vries hands down.

The home side’s persistence came to the fore once more when Kaizer Chiefs discard Lewis Macha headed home the leveler 10 minutes from full-time.

The moment of controversy came after 88 minutes when Gift Motupa perfectly beat the offside trap before beating Brendon Peterson only for the assistant referee Edward Madidilani to incorrectly rule him offside.

Nonetheless, the result keeps them in touching distance with the league’s early-chasing pack. As for the visitors, their inconsistent run off form continues to take centre stage.