Sauber become latest team to be targeted by gunmen in attempted robbery at Brazilian Grand Prix

Serious doubts over the safety of hosting a race at Interlagos have risen this weekend: Getty

A second Formula One team has been targeted by armed robbers ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, raising further questions over the suitability of hosting a race in Sao Paulo.

Following Saturday’s qualifying session at the Interlagos circuit, a van carrying a number of Sauber team personnel was intentionally stopped by another car in a deliberate collision, with men armed with guns then approaching the van.

Sauber’s senior strategy engineer, Ruth Bascome, posted a picture of the damaged van on Twitter, along with the message: “Be careful leaving circuit even with added security. Just got hit by one car trying to make us stop with another ahead. Even left at an odd time (late) and they either followed or were alerted of a van headed that way past the end of the police presence near track.”

She added that everyone on-board escaped unharmed, and that the no-stop policy issued by the FIA on Saturday helped in their getaway, but it will raise serious concerns about F1 returning to Brazil until the safety of those at the track can be guaranteed.

#F1 Be careful leaving circuit even with added security. Just got hit by one car trying to make us stop with another ahead. Even left at an odd time (late) and they either followed or were alerted of a van headed that way past the end of the police presence near track. #BrasilGP pic.twitter.com/pPAmUgTvNy — Ruth Buscombe (@RuthBuscombe) November 12, 2017

On Friday, members of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team were robbed at gun point, with one individual having a gun pointed at his head. Their phones, wallets and other valuables were stolen, along with their passports, and the recently crowned constructors’ champions have had to have new documents flown out to Sao Paulo in order for them to return to the United Kingdom.