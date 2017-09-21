Sauber practice arranged for Ferrari protege Leclerc

Marcus Ericsson will vacate his Sauber seat to allow Ferrari academy youngster Charles Leclerc to drive in FP1 at four races this season.

Ferrari Driver Academy star Charles Leclerc will test for Sauber in Formula One during the coming months.

The 19-year-old Monegasque, widely considered to be one of the most promising young talents in motorsport, is dominating F2 this season and holds a 59-point lead over his nearest rival in the drivers' standings.

Tipped in some quarters to join Sauber on a full-time basis next year as engine-suppliers Ferrari exert an influence on the team's driver line-up, Leclerc will drive Marcus Ericsson's car during Friday practice in Malaysia, the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

The teenager completed four FP1 sessions with Haas in 2016 and also impressed driving this year's Ferrari at the testing session that followed the Hungarian Grand Prix last month.