Saul: Atletico should give Torres contract for life!

The midfielder has hailed his veteran team-mate and believes that he is a symbol for the club that should be retained when his current deal expires

Saul Niguez believes Fernando Torres is worthy of a contract for life at Atletico Madrid.

Torres's existing deal with Atleti is due to expire in June and no fresh terms have been agreed as yet.

Saul has nothing but love for his team-mate, though, and hopes Atletico will hold on to the 33-year-old.

"Fernando is a super kind person, really close to the fans and has encrusted in him the values of the club," Saul was quoted as saying by Marca.

"I would give him a contract for life."

Torres came through the ranks of the Atletico youth academy and made over 200 appearances for the club between 2001 and 2007, before leaving for Liverpool.

He also had spells with Chelsea and AC Milan, eventually returning to the Vicente Calderon in January 2015.

The striker has since become an important first-team member again and scored 10 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions this term.