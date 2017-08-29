Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin: When is the fight, what TV channel is it on, undercard and odds

Canelo is looking to establish himself at 160 lbs: Getty

Now that the circus of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor has concluded, the eyes of the boxing world turns to the fight between two of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez taking on Gennady Golovkin.

Canelo is still trying to establish himself at middleweight and is receiving a baptism of fire against GGG, the undefeated IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC world champion.

However, the Mexican is up for the fight having only lost one of his 51 fights – to Mayweather himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When is the fight and what time is it on?

The start time of the show is yet to be announced but is likely to be at 2am BST, with the ring walk likely to be around 4am in the early hours of Sunday, 17 September.

Where is the fight?

The fight between two of the best boxers on the planet will take place in the same ring as Mayweather beat McGregor in three weeks earlier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Where can I watch the fight?

BoxNation have secured the rights to the Canelo vs Golovkin fight over Sky Sports and Sky Sports Box Office. And Dave. BoxNation is free on BT TV or the Sky digital satellite platform. Alternatively viewers can purchase the channel separately for £12 per month.

What are the fighters’ records?

Canelo Alvarez: 51 fights, 49 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss (34 KOs)

Gennady Golovkin: 37 fights, 37 wins (33 KOs)

Odds

Alvarez: 6/4

Golovkin: 8/11

Draw: 25/1

Who is on the undercard?

In the co-main event, Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, Jr. (24-0, 13 KOs) takes on Jorge “Pilon” Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) in a 12-round WBC featherweight title eliminator.

Also on the pay-per-view will be a battle between two undefeated Golden Boy stablemates as former IBF world bantamweight champion Randy “El Matador” Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) faces Diego De La Hoya (19-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight battle. Opening the show, lightweight contenders Ryan ‘Blue Chip’ Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) and Francisco Rojo (20-2, 13 KOs) clash.

Who will win?