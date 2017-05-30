Saul: Man Utd target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico

The midfielder believes the 26-year-old forward can be replaced if he opts to leave the Spanish capital

Saul described the importance of Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid but insisted no one is above the club amid the forward's links with Manchester United.

Griezmann dropping Lacazette hint?

France international Griezmann is being widely tipped to swap Atletico for Premier League giants United in the off-season.

Griezmann scored 26 goals in all competitions as Atletico finished third in La Liga and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17.

Saul, however, believes the 26-year-old forward can be replaced if he opts to leave the Spanish capital.

"In the end, Antoine Griezmann can manage his future as he wishes," Saul said via Marca and AS Diario.

"He is with us. We are waiting for him in pre-season and finally his future he will decide.

"If Antoine Griezmann leaves we have [Fernando] Torres, [Kevin] Gameiro, [Angel] Correa and [Yannick] Carrasco.

"He is a very important player for us, we know the quality he has, but most importantly no one player is above the club."