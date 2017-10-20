Savea replaces injured Todd on All Blacks bench

The All Blacks are taking no risks with Matt Todd after he suffered a groin injury in training.

Matt Todd has been ruled out of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash in Brisbane and Ardie Savea will replace him on the bench.

Todd suffered a groin injury in training ahead of the encounter with Australia and the flanker will play no part at Suncorp Stadium.

Savea is back among the replacements for the third and final match of the year against the Wallabies.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said of Todd's setback: "He felt it go sore, so we took him out of training and it's not recovered well enough for him to play.

"We've got a guy who is 100 per cent fit [Savea], so we made a decision early so we know what we're doing."