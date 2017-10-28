Scarlets back on track, McGrath double sees Leinster leapfrog Ulster

Leinster and the Scarlets maintained their impressive Pro14 form on Saturday, the latter bouncing back from some poor European results.

The Scarlets got back to winning ways following their European disappointments with a 30-17 Pro14 victory over Cardiff Blues.

Last year's Pro12 champions have not lost a home league game since the opening weekend of the 2016-17 season, but were in need of a lift at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday after beginning their Euroepan Champions Cup campaign with successive losses.

After opening up an 18-3 lead at the interval with the aid of tries from Hadleigh Parkes and Ryan Elias, the Scarlets saw their lead cut to a solitary point as Willis Halaholo and Lloyd Williams crossed in quick succession for Cardiff.

However, the hosts were soon back in control, Jonathan Evans and namesake Steffan Evans each going over in the final quarter to earn a bonus-point win.

The Scarlets are top of Conference B with six wins from seven - a record matched by Leinster following the latter's 25-10 triumph at Ulster.

Luke McGrath touched down twice as Leinster leapfrogged their opponents in the table.

The Cheetahs claimed a dramatic 24-23 victory at Zebre - their first away victory in the Pro14 - courtesy of Fred Zeilinga's 80th-minute penalty, while Dougie Fife scored two tries as Edinburgh beat Benetton Treviso 24-13 to avenge a round-three defeat.