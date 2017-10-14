Scarlets star Jonathan Davies aims to take dynamic Lions form on trip to Toulon in Champions Cup

Just weeks after being named British and Irish Lions player of the series in their 1-1 draw with New Zealand last summer, Jonathan Davies was on a bus to Builth Wells. The gifted centre was visiting the Royal Welsh Show, the sort of sponsorship appearance that is the norm for an international rugby star.

Like everyone else visiting the showground that day, he caught the park-and-ride bus to one of Wales’ biggest annual attractions, going almost unnoticed despite his heroics against the All Blacks a month earlier. It summed up the down-to-earth nature of one of northern hemisphere rugby’s biggest stars.

Right now, Davies’ stock could not be higher, yet he remains as level-headed as ever. “The bus was the only way I could get to the showground, I wasn’t hitch hiking,” he told The Sunday Telegraph. “I don’t seek attention. When I meet people, they often say they don’t recognise me. I always respond by saying, ‘I don’t wear my scrum cap out in public’.

“At the end of the day, I’m only a rugby player. I have to make sure my own house is in order on the pitch. I can’t let anything off the field distract from that.”

Jonathan Davies was a star performer for the Lions