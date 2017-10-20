Scarlets v Bath, Champions Cup: Live updates
CONVERSION HALFPENNY! Scarlets 10-6 Bath
Mild controversy over that S.Evans pass but the interplay prior to that was phenomenal from Beirne and company. Scarlets go ahead.
TRY S.EVANS! Scarlets 8-6 Bath
McNicholl nearly through off a grubber before Lee knocks on. Watson thumps it upfield. Superb handling from Scarlets in the wet, sensational! Halfpenny to Beirne before S.Evans breaks.
He finds G.Davies, hauled down by Watson, but he gets the offload away back to S.Evans who scores! What the first pass forward between the wing and scrum-half? We're checking...
"No clear and obvious forward pass" says the TMO, ruled to be flat, and we have the first try!
21 mins - Scarlets 3-6 Bath
Good exit from Patchell and then I've no idea what Brew is doing, carrying the ball into touch to give Scarlets an attacking lineout.
20 mins - Scarlets 3-6 Bath
Bath trying to work a blindside attack but Brew knocks on. Getting the sense we may not see many tries.
18 mins - Scarlets 3-6 Bath
Better at the scrum from Obano, with Lee penalised for wheeling. Priestland kicks to touch.
17 mins - Scarlets 3-6 Bath
Forward by Bath at the lineout, handing the Scarlets a scrum which holds well. Bath's rush defence causing a few problems but Scarlets retain possession before G.Davies clears to Watson. All a bit messy as the ball goes into touch for a Scarlets lineout.
15 mins - Scarlets 3-6 Bath
After a kicking battle that last a few minutes, G.Davies' effort isn't the best and Bath have an attacking lineout. Great platform here.
12 mins - Scarlets 3-6 Bath
Bath try to get the maul going but Scarlets cut it off well through Boyde disrupting (from the side? Apprently not). Scrum for the hosts inside their own half.
PENALTY PRIESTLAND! Scarlets 3-6 Bath
No issues for Priestland with the wind or rain - here's an idea of what he's dealing with.
9 mins - Scarlets 3-3 Bath
Scarlets' turn to give up a restart penalty, Parkes pounced on by Underhill at the breakdown. Chance for Priestland.
PENALTY HALFPENNY! Scarlets 3-3 Bath
Fine strike from Halfpenny - unsurprisingly - and we're all tied up in Llanelli.
8 mins - Scarlets 0-3 Bath
Penalty straight away to the Scarlets at the scrum, Obano the guilty party for wheeling as Lee gets stuck into him. Here's how the two teams measure up so far this season in that area.
PENALTY PRIESTLAND! Scarlets 0-3 Bath
Well-earned lead that for Bath, who've started this sharply with both the blindside break and then through their pack. Annnndddd then they knock on off the restart. To be fair catching the high ball in this rain is like try to safely gather a real egg under a waterfall.
5 mins - Scarlets 0-0 Bath
Brew, way of his wing, gets in on the act. Bath over 15 phases and less than five metres out. Penalty Bath for offside. Priestland to take a shot.
4 mins - Scarlets 0-0 Bath
Patchell clears, after a solid enough scrum. Back come Bath, all a bit scrappy but the visitors getting the early phases going on the edge of the Scarlets' 22. Bath's tight forward going very well.
2 mins - Scarlets 0-0 Bath
Huge carry back from Faletau after the Scarlets clear. The hosts win it back after a knock-on and they'll have a scrum deep in their 22. Great break from the Wales star.
Time for kick-off!
Priestland does the honours for Bath, Romain Poite by the way your man on the whistle this evening. We're off under the shower!
Minute's silence for Byron Gale
Pause before we start to remember Byron Gale, who played 259 games for Llanelli and recently passed away.
Here come the teams
Two locks leading the way tonight, Jake Ball for Scarlets and Charlie Ewels for Bath.
These sides last met...
...15 years ago, incredibly, the only time Scarlets and Bath have faced off in Europe. On that day in 2002 it was the Scarlets who triumphed 27-10.
Stephen Jones, now the team's attack coach, kicked eight penalties and a drop goal at The Rec to get the win for a Scarlets oufit captained by Scott Quinnell.
Big night for Bath's flankers
Worth tracking Zach Mercer and Sam Underhill this evening around the breakdown, especially Underhill with the November Tests around the corner.
Moriarty to Scarlets?
Wayne Pivac (understandably) not denying the Scarlets would be interested in bringing Ross Moriarty back to Welsh rugby. Tadgh Beirne gets the nod at number eight tonight, with the Irishman on his way next season back to Munster.
Lashing it down
Man, it is not pretty at Parc y Scarlets. Here's Todd Blackadder, not exactly a stranger to rain hailing from New Zealand, inspecting conditions.
Update from our man on the course
Welcome
Good evening all.
Let's start with the bad news - it is tipping it down in Llanelli, which is somewhat of a disappointment given the attacking talents on display this evening in West Wales.
Then again, it's not like Pro14 champions the Scarlets have ever faced a spot of rain before, is it...
The hosts' 21-20 defeat at Toulon last Sunday felt more like a victory in all honesty, clawing their way back to snatch a losing bonus point at the Stade Felix Mayol.
Not the easiest of turnarounds for Wayne Pivac and his side but they will be confident of continuing their bright to start of the season at home to Bath.
Todd Blackadder's second season is off to a smooth enough start, with the club fifth in the Premiership and having won five of their seven matches to date this season.
In team news, Ken Owens is an extremely welcome returnee for the Scarlets at hooker, captaining the side this evening.
Lewis Rawlins joins Jake Ball in the second row with Will Boyde making a return to the back row following his late absence from last week's 23. Scrum half Gareth Davies returns to partner Rhys Patchel
For Bath, Luke Charteris and Rhys Priestland will return to the starting line-up, with fellow Welsh internationals Aled BRew and Taulupe Faletau making a return home.
Teams
Scarlets: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Johnny Mcnicholl, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Rhys Patchell, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens (c), 3 Samson Lee, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Lewis Rawlins, 6 Aaron Shingler, 7 Will Boyde, 8 Tadhg Beirne
Replacements: Ryan Elias, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Josh Macleod, Jonathan Evans, Paul Asquith, Scott Williams
Bath: 15 Anthony Watson, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Max Clark, 11 Aled Brew, 10 Rhys Priestland, 9 Kahn Fotuali’i; 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Anthony Perenise, 4 Charlie Ewels (c), 5 Luke Charteris, 6 Zach Mercer, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Taulupe Faletau
Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Nathan Catt, 18 Scott Andrews, 19 Elliott Stooke, 20 Paul Grant, 21 Darren Allinson, 22 Josh Lewis, 23 Matt Banahan
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time